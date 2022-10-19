ST. LOUIS – Police are hoping someone will come forward to claim an urn that was found in August at a golf course in Forest Park.

The black and gold urn was found on August 29 at Probstein Golf Course in the 6100 block of Lagoon Drive. Police said they sent it “to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and its owner.”

St. Louis Cremation had no luck identifying the urn and returned it to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Property Custody Division.

Anyone with information can contact Public Information at 314-444-5603 for further instructions on claiming the urn.