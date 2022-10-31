ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A Mega Millions player is $2 million dollars richer after picking up a ticket at the Circle K on Elm Avenue. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn on Friday. The $1 milllion prize doubled because the player used the Megaplier feature.

The winning numbers drawn on October 28 were 4, 18, 31, 53 and 69, with a Mega Ball number of 7. The Missouri Lottery says that winners should sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim a prize. The person who bought this ticket has until April 26 to claim a prize at the lottery’s regional office.

The chances of winning a million dollars by playing the Mega Millions game are around one in 12,607,306. It is not clear what the chances are of doubling the prize by using the Megaplier feature.

There’s a big jackpot up for grabs tonight. Monday’s Powerball drawing is for an estimated $1 billion and is the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.