LADUE, Mo. — Someone won a million dollars after buying a Powerball ticket at the Schnucks on Clayton Road in Ladue. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn during Wednesday’s drawing. Last night’s winning numbers were 11, 19, 39, 44 and 65, with a Powerball number of 7.

The Missouri Lottery indicates that no one has claimed the ticket. All prizes over $600 need to be claimed at a regional office within 180 days of purchase. In this case that day is, August 21, 2023. Make an appointment by visiting MOLottery.com or by calling 573-51-4050.

The chances of winning a million dollars in the Powerball game is around one in 11.6 million. The estimated jackpot for this Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $119 million. The odds of hitting the jackpot are around one in 292 million.

Powerball is a popular lottery game played in many states across the United States. To play the game, players must select five numbers from a pool of 69 white balls and one number from a pool of 26 red balls, which is called the Powerball.

To win the jackpot, a player must match all five white balls and the Powerball number. However, even if a player doesn’t match all the numbers, there are still several other prize categories based on the number of matching white balls and/or the Powerball number. The more numbers a player matches, the higher the prize they can win.