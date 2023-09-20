ST. LOUIS – The holiday season will be here before you know it, and Kohl’s is looking to hire hundreds around the St. Louis area in preparation.

Kohl’s announced two upcoming hiring events on Wednesday for seasonal jobs this holiday season. The company hopes to fill at least 600 openings around its St. Louis-area stores.

Job-seekers can attend one of two national hiring events in the near future:

Sept. 21-23

Oct. 12-14

For this week’s hiring event, candidates can visit their local Kohl’s store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for on-site job interviews. The company could potentially offer seasonal jobs on the spots.

Kohl’s is recruiting for a variety of positions with seasonal associate openings across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers.

The company says it offers competitive wages and benefits, flexible scheduling for associates, weekely paychecks and 15% discounts in merchandise.

If you’re interested, visit your local Kohl’s or distribution center and click here to fill out a job application in advance.