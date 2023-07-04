ST. PETERS, Mo. – Kokomo Joe’s offered free bowling to active and retired military personnel Tuesday at their lanes in St. Peters.

“Our active duty military as well as our veterans, we love to return the favor,” said senior manager Alexis Tainter. “We, obviously, cannot sacrifice enough for what they’ve done for us, but we just want to give back in ways that we can.”

It also provided a reminder to non-military bowlers the importance of the holiday.

“People really fought for this,” said Latecia Ward of Florissant. “People really worked for this. So it’s just not about celebration. This about giving thanks because it could be a whole different world.”

Ward, whose stepfather served in the military, brought her daughter Layla to the lanes while Karrie Novy of Springfield, Illinois, bowled frames with her grandson, Liam.

“I think it’s important for our children today to know that everything that they have is because of the sacrifices that our military has made,” Ward said. “I think it’s something that we should be doing every day.”

It’s appreciation, one pin at a time.

“People think barbeques, fireworks and things like that with the Fourth of July, but there’s the other aspect of that too of why we celebrate. What we are celebrating. Our freedom and what everyone has done for us to achieve that freedom.”