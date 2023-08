ST. LOUIS – If you lose out on winning a billion dollars in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery, Krispy Kreme has a consolation prize.

Instead of a stack of dough, you get a donut.

Krispy Kreme is giving a free glazed donut Tuesday and Wednesday to customers who bring in a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s drawing. Krispy Kreme says lottery losers are winners when they eat one of their warm glazed donuts.