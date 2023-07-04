ST. LOUIS – If you show your love for America with patriotic flair wear at Krispy Kreme Tuesday, you get a free doughnut.

The doughnut chain is giving customers who are wearing red, white, and blue a free glazed doughnut in celebration of Independence Day. The deal is good at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme is also offering the ‘Stars and Stripes’ dozen, which includes its three new flavors: red velvet sparkler, freedom flag, and all-American apple pie.

The doughnuts can be purchased individually or in a custom 4th of July box.