KSHE blood drive one of largest in nation; runs this weekend

ST. LOUIS– One of the nation’s largest blood drives is underway. The KSHE 95 summer blood drive is poised to help blood inventories recover from critically low levels. It runs Friday and Saturday.

Those looking to help have a chance again tomorrow at more than a dozen locations across north St. Louis and Illinois. This year, they have a projection of more than 2,000 donations given at locations across the St. Louis region.

Donors will receive KSHE summer blood drive t-shirts, an entry in drawing for KSHE 95 birthday party tickets additionally, all donors who register to give blood will be entered in impact life’s weekly drawing for a $500 gift card.

You can schedule online here.



KSHE Summer Blood Drive Locations (Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10)

MISSOURI LOCATIONS

Fox C-6 Service Center 949 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold

Schedule Friday, July 9

Schedule Saturday, July 10

James J. Eagan Center #1 James J Eagan Drive, Florissant

Schedule Friday, July 9

Schedule Saturday, July 10

VFW Post 2866 66 VFW Lane, St. Charles

Schedule Friday, July 9

Schedule Saturday, July 10

Orlando’s Event Center 4300 Hoffmeister Avenue, St. Louis

Schedule Friday, July 9

Schedule Saturday, July 10

Sunset Hills Community Center 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills

Schedule Friday, July 9

Schedule Saturday, July 10

Rockwood School District Administrative Annex Gym 500 N Central Ave, Eureka

Schedule Friday, July 9

Schedule Saturday, July 10

ILLINOIS LOCATIONS

Southwestern Illinois College 2500 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville

Schedule Friday, July 9

Schedule Saturday, July 10

Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Schedule Friday, July 9

Schedule Saturday, July 10

FRIDAY, JULY 16 | 8AM – 6PM

Litchfield Community Center1100 S. State St., Litchfield

Schedule Friday, July 16