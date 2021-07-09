KSHE blood drive one of largest in nation; runs this weekend

ST. LOUIS– One of the nation’s largest blood drives is underway. The KSHE 95 summer blood drive is poised to help blood inventories recover from critically low levels. It runs Friday and Saturday.
Those looking to help have a chance again tomorrow at more than a dozen locations across north St. Louis and Illinois. This year, they have a projection of more than 2,000 donations given at locations across the St. Louis region.
Donors will receive KSHE summer blood drive t-shirts, an entry in drawing for KSHE 95 birthday party tickets additionally, all donors who register to give blood will be entered in impact life’s weekly drawing for a $500 gift card.
KSHE Summer Blood Drive Locations (Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10)
MISSOURI LOCATIONS
Fox C-6 Service Center 949 Jeffco Boulevard, Arnold
Schedule Friday, July 9
Schedule Saturday, July 10
James J. Eagan Center #1 James J Eagan Drive, Florissant
Schedule Friday, July 9
Schedule Saturday, July 10
VFW Post 2866 66 VFW Lane, St. Charles
Schedule Friday, July 9
Schedule Saturday, July 10
Orlando’s Event Center 4300 Hoffmeister Avenue, St. Louis
Schedule Friday, July 9
Schedule Saturday, July 10
Sunset Hills Community Center 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills
Schedule Friday, July 9
Schedule Saturday, July 10
Rockwood School District Administrative Annex Gym 500 N Central Ave, Eureka
Schedule Friday, July 9
Schedule Saturday, July 10
ILLINOIS LOCATIONS
Southwestern Illinois College 2500 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville
Schedule Friday, July 9
Schedule Saturday, July 10
Lewis & Clark Community College 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey
Schedule Friday, July 9
Schedule Saturday, July 10
FRIDAY, JULY 16 | 8AM – 6PM
Litchfield Community Center1100 S. State St., Litchfield
Schedule Friday, July 16