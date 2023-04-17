ST. LOUIS — Broadcaster John Ulett is retiring after nearly 50 years on-air at KSHE-95. Ulett began his career in 1976 and is the station’s longest continuously broadcasting on-air talent. He made the announcement Monday morning.

KSHE 95 host Favazz posted this Facebook status update, “Congrats on your semi-retirement, U-Man.”

Ulett has also worked as the Cardinals’ PA announcer for 40 years. It is not yet clear if he is retiring from that job.

The broadcaster was named to the St. Louis Hall of Fame, he received the Riverfront Times’ Lifetime Achievement Award, he has received multiple awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association, and he is on the Bishop DuBourg Wall of Fame.