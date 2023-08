ST. LOUIS – It’s time to celebrate. KTVI turns 70 years old Thursday.

The station went on the air on August 10, 1953. At the time, the station was WTVI Channel 54 in Belleville, Illinois.

A few years later, the station moved to St. Louis and eventually became KTVI, Channel 2. The ‘I’ still stands for Illinois.

Back in 1959, a huge tornado toppled the old transmitting tower, and over the years, the station was bought and sold several times. In 1995, the station switched from ABC to FOX.