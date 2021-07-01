KTVI’s Roche Madden retires after 36 years at station

ST. LOUIS – Veteran reporter Roche Madden signed off for the last time Thursday at KTVI where the Fox 2 news team surprised him with proclamations from the city of St. Louis during the 5 p.m. newscast.

After 36 years in the television industry, Madden will be spending retirement with his family.

FOX 2 General Manager Kurt Krueger calls him, “One of the most consistent and dependable reporters to ever work in St. Louis.”

Madden spent five years working in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a reporter and nearly two years in Midland, Texas where he anchored the news before coming to St. Louis in 1985. Since then he has covered an impressive number of stories from St. Louis to St. Petersburg, Russia.

Viewers have seen Madden work every shift. He has been on KTVI newscasts during the morning, daytime, nights, and weekends. You may remember signature line ending each report because of the emphasis on the station instead of the reporter, “Roche Madden… FOX 2 News.”

In 2011 he shared his personal battle with colorectal cancer on television. He was inspired to report on his recovery by the people he has interviewed over decades. They often agreed to be in a report so they could help, “just one person.” Roche’s reports highlighted the need to speak to a doctor about a colonoscopy.

His career highlights include:

Flew with Pope John Paul the second on his plane as he traveled from Rome to St. Louis. He was the only St. Louis reporter to have this access.

2005 Hurricane Katrina. Roche won an Emmy award for his coverage.

First Saint Louis TV reporter to travel to Saudi Arabia to cover the buildup before Operation Desert Storm.

Covered every U.S. President since Jimmy Carter.

Traveled to Haiti to in 2010 to cover the devastating earthquake.

Traveled to Dallas to cover the 50 th anniversary of the JFK assassination.

anniversary of the JFK assassination. And most notably: he had the pleasure of using the men’s room at the White House when he covered Jack Buck’s trip to meet with the first George Bush.

Madden won an Emmy Award for his reporting on flood coverage in the St. Louis area. In 1996 he also won an Emmy for live spot news coverage.