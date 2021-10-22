Kurt and Brenda Warner to attend St. Louis screening of ‘American Underdog’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Greatest Show on Turf has been turned into a movie called “American Underdog.” It is the inspirational story of the rise of Kurt Warner and the record-breaking St. Louis Rams seasons from 1999 to 2001 that included two Super Bowl appearances. Warner went from stocking shelves at a grocery store in Iowa after being cut from the Chicago Bears training camp to the league’s Most Valuable Player.

The St. Louis International Film Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary by having special guests attend a film that they and St. Louis play a role in. Kurt and Brenda Warner will be at the “American Underdog” screening at the festival before it opens in theatres across the nation on December 25. They served as executive producers on the film and will be holding a question and answer session after the screening.

This is how the film festival describes the movie:

St. Louisans need no reminders about Warner’s storied career, which started here with the Rams when he went from essentially unknown backup to starter in 1999 after Trent Green suffered a torn ACL in the preseason. The Rams, of course, won the Super Bowl that season, and Warner and the “Greatest Show on Turf” went on an historic three-year offensive spree that produced a second Super Bowl appearance. Later, Warner did it again, taking the perennially woebegone Arizona Cardinals — another franchise familiar to locals — to their first Super Bowl. St. Louis International Film Fest

The film festival will be held from November 4-21, 2021. You are invited to see the “American Underdog” with the Warners at 8:00 pm on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Tivoli Theatre. Tickets go on sale today at 1:00 pm for the general public. They cost $50 each.