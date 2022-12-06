UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Beloved Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returned to the St. Louis area to give back to a family he says is so deserving of a holiday gift.

Through their First Things First Foundation, Kurt and Brenda Warner have impacted the lives of many over the last 20-plus years by “(sharing) our blessings with those in need.”

“You just get involved with good people, and good people want to make a difference, and there’s no better time than the holidays,” Kurt said.

The foundation provided an early Christmas surprise for Tekeira, a single mother of two. She was able to purchase a home in University City with the help of Habitat for Humanity St. Louis. But thanks to the Warners, the foundation fully furnished Tekeira’s home.

Over the last 20 years, 57 hard-working families, including 24 in St. Louis, have been the beneficiaries of surprise home furnishings.

“This means so much for me,” Tekeira said. “All the hard work, all of the dedication, and everything that we put towards buying this home, it has finally come to, and I’m just so thankful and grateful for (Habitat for Humanity).”

“That’s the beautiful thing about this program,” Kurt said. “They work to get into the home and then we’re able to kind of set them up. To see those reactions, to see them step in for the first time, to have a yard, to have a washer and dryer so they can do their laundry. It’s some of those things that we take for granted quite often that become the things that they are most appreciative for. “

Tekeira is happy that her kids can have a safe and comfortable place to call their own.

“It just lets me know that I’ve done my job as a mother,” she said.