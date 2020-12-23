Labor and delivery workers at BJC get special delivery

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of handwritten cards and letters arrived at Barnes Jewish Hospital just when doctors and nurses needed them.

The labor and delivery workers and those in mother and baby unit got a special delivery from students at Seckman High School in Imperial and South City Catholic Academy.

Students of all ages sent “thank you” cards to let the workers know their hard work is appreciated.

The clinical nurse manager told FOX 2 they are beyond grateful.

The cards come at a time when nurses are extremely tired from dealing with months of COVID restrictions and precautions.

The cards gave them a pick me up and a reminder of why they all went into healthcare to help others.