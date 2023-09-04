ST. LOUIS – If you and your family are looking for something to do this Labor Day, there are still a lot of events going on across the bi-state.

Events for the Gateway Cup start back up at 10:00 a.m. They go all through the afternoon. It’ll be a demanding course for those cyclists, but people 21 and older watching can probably grab a beer because this isn’t far from several notable breweries, including the Lemp Brewery. It’s also not far from the Anheuser-Busch campus.

The Japanese Festival is back at the Missouri Botanical Garden for its 46th year. The celebration runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can expect your favorite exhibits to return as well as some new features. It’s one of the largest and longest-running festivals of its kind in the U.S.

“Everyone loves the martial arts demonstrations,” Missouri Botanical Garden’s Catherine Martin said. “Sumo wrestling’s a favorite for everybody. We’ll have a magician this year who’s new.”

The 106th annual St. Louis Greek Festival is also happening this holiday weekend. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in The Central West End is hosting the event. The weekend-long festival features Greek food, dancing, music, and more. It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Bommarito Audi West County Gateway Cup continues Monday. The event showcases four days of racing across four St. Louis neighborhoods.

300 professional men and women and more than a thousand amateur cyclists are competing. Tens of thousands are watching the races, bringing in people from across the country.

Cyclist Kelly Kirby is visiting from Colorado. FOX 2 caught up with her before the race through Lafayette Square.

“We actually have pretty small fields in Colorado; we are lucky to get five women so to race with almost 50 is phenomenal, and it’s a beautiful city,” Kirby shared.

The four-day event also went through Francis Park and The Hill. The Benton Park Classic is the fourth and final leg of the Gateway Cup. It kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are several Labor Day parades as well. Granite City’s parade assembly begins at 8:00 a.m. in downtown Granite City on State Street. between Niedringhaus Avenue and 8th Street.

The parade kicks off there at 10:00 a.m. and ends in Wilson Park with games and live music. About 20 miles southeast of there is the Belleville Labor Day Parade and Picnic. That’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is no parade in downtown St. Louis on Monday. There was a labor festival in Florissant last weekend, replacing the longstanding tradition of the parade. We have a full list of Labor Day events.