Labor Day Events underway in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Nicolas Greek Festival is a popular St. Louis tradition.

For the second year in a row, the event has moved from a festival in the Central West End, to a drive-thru event at the church’s Family Life Center on South Forty Drive.

Visitors can place orders online. Food offerings include traditional Greek favorites.

“It is a major fundraiser for us, so we have been affected due to the pandemic,” said Carol Kamburis, festival co-chair.

“This is a great way to make some revenue for our church and also honor that longstanding tradition of going Greek on Labor Day weekend.”

The event continues Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The Gateway Cup is another St. Louis tradition visitors can enjoy this weekend. The bicycle event spans 4 days and 4 different St. Louis neighborhoods.

Cyclists from around the country travel for the race. The event began Friday in Lafayette Square and move to Francis Park on Monday, The Hill neighborhood Tuesday, and Benton Park Monday.

“It’s fun to watch, you know,’ said Mike Weiss, event director. “It’s free seats, free box seats. You get to see Olympians and professional athletes live in your city and that’s rare.”

For more information go to the organization’s website.