Local doctor issues Labor Day travel warning

ST. LOUIS – With Labor Day weekend upon us, people might be wondering if it’s safe to travel during this pandemic?

The unofficial end of summer has many St. Louis-area residents ready to get out and about.



“I think short answer is you have to weigh the risks and benefits of that decision,” said Dr. Benjamin Voss, the chief of medicine at Missouri Baptist Hospital. “The Voss family will not be traveling in full disclosure. The risk to travel is still there. You have seen the data on Mizzou and Alabama and other schools.”



Not only does Voss believe people should avoid traveling to other cities, he says we should limit large holiday gatherings as well.

“The greater number of people you’re exposed to, the greater the chance you’ll get the virus. I know it’s not what you want to hear and you want to have a barbeque with friends but you have to be cognizant of the risks that presents,” he said. “So, full disclosure, we’re going to have a barbeque with another family that’s in our bubble. You have to be conscious on how limited you are with exposures.”



According to Dr. Alex Garza, commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, hospitalization numbers spiked in early July in part to the Fourth of July holiday travel in gatherings.



Is there a serious concern COVID cases could skyrocket again?

“Absolutely. The trend has been going up and last few weeks relatively plateaued, at least in St. Louis County,” Garza said.

Dr. Voss says families should be very careful with college students who may be coming home for the weekend. He says they need to be sure they are not positive or been exposed to someone who is; in that case, they should self-quarantine.