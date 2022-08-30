ST. LOUIS – Labor Day weekend is near, and several events are returning to the St. Louis area.
To many, Labor Day weekend is looked at as the last hurrah of the summertime, though the federal holiday itself pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers.
FOX 2 compiled a list of several events that will take place over the holiday weekend.
Gateway Cup Cycling Races
- Bike riding races for all levels
- Participate or be a spectator
- Courses go through Lafayette Square, The Hill, Francis Park, and Benton Park
- Multiple races daily from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9
St. Nicholas Greek Festival
- Authentic Greek food for curbside pick-up early
- 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 12550 South Forty Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141
Missouri’s Botanical Garden Japanese Festival
- Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- General admission ages 13 and older $16
- General admission ages 12 and under $5
- Member admission ages 13 and older $8
- Member admission ages 12 and under FREE
- 4344 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63110
Eckert’s Applefest
- Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wagon rides, live entertainment, festival food, kid’s activities, and more
- 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL 62220
Alton Jazz and Wine Festival
- Saturday, Sept. 3 from 6-10 p.m.
- Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
- Tickets are between $5 and $80
- To buy tickets, click here
National Cinema Day
- National Discount Day, Sept. 3
- Major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas will be participating
- Tickets will be no more than $3 for every show