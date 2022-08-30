ST. LOUIS – Labor Day weekend is near, and several events are returning to the St. Louis area.

To many, Labor Day weekend is looked at as the last hurrah of the summertime, though the federal holiday itself pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers.

FOX 2 compiled a list of several events that will take place over the holiday weekend.

Bike riding races for all levels

Participate or be a spectator

Courses go through Lafayette Square, The Hill, Francis Park, and Benton Park

Multiple races daily from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9

Authentic Greek food for curbside pick-up early

5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12550 South Forty Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141

Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission ages 13 and older $16

General admission ages 12 and under $5

Member admission ages 13 and older $8

Member admission ages 12 and under FREE

4344 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63110

Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wagon rides, live entertainment, festival food, kid’s activities, and more

951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville, IL 62220

Saturday, Sept. 3 from 6-10 p.m.

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002

Tickets are between $5 and $80

To buy tickets, click here

National Discount Day, Sept. 3

Major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas will be participating

Tickets will be no more than $3 for every show