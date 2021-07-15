Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visits St. Louis today to discuss health care industry

ST. LOUIS – Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will visit St. Louis Thursday.

He and Congresswoman Cori Bush will discuss the need for investment in the health care workforce.

Bush visited ten area nonprofit groups Wednesday including CareSTL Health. The community groups received federal money this year.

Bush and Secretary Walsh will speak at a roundtable discussion Thursday afternoon with members of the Service Employees International Union.

She recently went on a trip with Mayor Tishaura Jones to Denver to check out the city’s STAR program. It redirects some 911 calls from police to a mental health center. Trained social workers answer those calls. The program removes police from non-violent situations.