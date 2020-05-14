Lacing up your shoes and offering hope and help for others

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The National Alliance of Mental Illinois (NAMI) St. Louis is moving its annual 5k into the virtual world.

In the era of social distancing, a virtual event you can walk your way into with the NAMI Walks Your Way 5k.

“NAMI St. Louis is the National Alliance of Mental Illness,” said Heather Richardson, director of development at NAMI St. Louis. “We’ve been around St. Louis for 41 years. We provide support services, mental health education, and advocacy. And coordinate crisis intervention and provide training for law enforcement.”

The non-profit group covers St. Louis city and county, as well as St. Charles, Franklin, Warren, Lincoln, and Jefferson counties.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Their annual NAMI Walks normally held in Chesterfield’s Central Park being moved to the virtual world, with the real world combined.

“Some are walking to remember a loved one or support a loved one or friend or family member and this year is a little unique,” Richardson said.

They’ll use social media to keep connected the day of the virtual event, live streaming and letting participants decide if they’re walking on a treadmill or in a cull de sac of their choosing.

“I think with COVID, people are experiencing generalized depression and isolation,” Richardson said. “So, if anything good comes out of COVID, I think more people will talk about mental health.”

That NAMI Walks St. Louis 5k Your Way is set for Saturday, May 30.