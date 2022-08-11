CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.

According to Sgt. Scott Hines, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened Monday around 9 p.m. off State Road BB in the town of Montreal.

A caller notified law enforcement that people were loading items from a neighbor’s barn and home but the owner of the property was in St. Louis at the time.

When deputies arrived, they found five people loading items into different vehicles. None of the individuals could identify who owned the items nor could they explain why they were on the person’s land.

The five persons were arrested at the scene but only two were charged, Hines said. The other three were released pending further investigation.

Jeffrey Jones and Bobby Alford, both 44 years of age, were charged with second-degree burglary and stealing. Jones is being held without bond and Alford is on a $50,000 bond.