ST. LOUIS — The residents of Peper Lofts on Laclede’s Landing celebrated Independence Day with a rooftop view of the fireworks display from Fair St. Louis.

The old Bi-State building is one of several investments made by Advantes Group. The developer, general contractor, and property management firm are optimistic about the future of Laclede’s Landing. https://www.advantesgrp.com/

Jacob Suratt, a spokesperson of Advantes Group stood on the patio roof of Peper Lofts looking at the view.

“It’s the best view in St. Louis in my opinion because right behind us is literally every building in St. Louis,” said Surratt. “You can look out here and just see the skyline.”

He said Peper Lofts are 100% occupied. Surratt said when the investment was first made, there were plenty of doubters questioning whether the development would be a success.

“We took that myth and absolutely destroyed it, and we already have wait lists for our units that are under construction,” said Surratt.

There are some future developments to bring more apartments and retail space to the area, including the Old Judge Coffee building, Hoffmann, Greely, and Paincourt Lofts.

“We have 78 apartment units under construction just in this few block radius,” said Surratt. “By the end of next year, we will have invested $60 million down here in apartments, office, and street-front commercial.”

He said a new deli-style restaurant will be opening in the old Bi-State building around Labor Day. Surratt believes Laclede’s Landing is experiencing a resurgence.

“I enjoy seeing the brick buildings in St. Louis brought back to life,” said Surratt.