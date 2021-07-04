Laclede’s Landing improvements lead to optimism about district’s future

ST. LOUIS – The redevelopment of Laclede’s Landing is taking on a new look. Investors hope Sunday night’s fireworks will lead to visitors discovering recent improvements.

The view from the rooftop of the Peper Lofts building on North 1st Street is one of the big attractions drawing residents to Laclede’s Landing. Residents can see the Gateway Arch and activity on the Mississippi River while sitting on the rooftop deck.

Brian Minges is president of the Laclede’s Landing Community Improvement District and president of Advantes Group. He says the recently completed Peper Lofts project is already at 100% capacity.

“We have plans to do another six projects down here over the next 12 months, to add an additional 120 apartments,” said Minges. “The goal is to have some targeted retail placement and some infrastructure enhancements.”

He believes COVD-19 kept some St. Louisans away from the Landing and hopes recent improvements are not unnoticed. Minges said roads have been re-done, walkways are more pedestrian-friendly, and landscaping improvements are noticeable.

“We’ve also enlisted a camera system for the neighborhood as well,” he said.

Minges said his efforts include trying to create a more residential presence on Laclede’s Landing. He believes the neighborhood, often thought of as an entertainment district, is the perfect place to attract more residents.

“When you look around the national landscape, the riverfront is the best place in most of the downtown urban areas,” said Minges.