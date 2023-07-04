ST. LOUIS – This year’s Independence Day celebration in St. Louis was scaled back with plans for a revamped celebration taking place in 2024.

The annual fireworks celebration remains a big attraction. Residents living in the Peper Lofts on Laclede’s Landing have a bird’s-eye view. The building’s rooftop patio overlooks the Mississippi River, the Gateway Arch, and the skyline of St. Louis.

“We have an incredible view of the city,” said Grace Frisella, loft resident. “It’s also an incredible view of the sunset and sunrise, but we have an unobstructed view of the fireworks by the Arch.”

The annual celebration also attracts visitors from out-of-town.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m looking at the different places we’re going go visit I’m like wait a minute, we could be in St. Louis on (July 4),” said Debbie Tini. She’s traveling cross-country with her family in a camper from Pennsylvania to Alaska.

Jon Klement lives in St. Louis but has not been to the Arch Grounds in several years. He was excited to see this year’s fireworks.

“You can’t say that you lived in St. Louis, and you didn’t see this,” he said.

St. Louis County resident Joshua Jordan was also excited. He said heading to the Arch grounds is part of his Fourth of July routine.

“It was the first place my dad took me to see the fireworks,” said Jordan. “It’s now a tradition.”