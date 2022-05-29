LADUE, Mo. – You don’t need to wait for a bustle in your hedgerow, believe all that glitters is gold, or call a tune in order to find a stairway to heaven. You only need to look toward Ladue.

950 Tirrill Farms Road sits on nearly two acres just off Clayton Road in the St. Louis suburb, within walking distance of three private golf courses: St. Louis Country Club, Log Cabin Club, and Bogey Golf Club.

The 11,632 square-foot Georgian-esque mansion contains 7 bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms, and 6 fireplaces. It’s being sold for $4.25 million.

The double-door entryway opens to a grand foyer, highlighted by a spectacular helical staircase (not to be confused with a spiral staircase). The most amazing thing about this staircase? It’s one piece. It ascends the home’s three levels, all of which have 10-foot ceilings.

A formal dining room and living room can be located off the foyer. The remodeled kitchen features a large island and butler’s pantry, leading to a sunny breakfast room. The wood-paneled study carries a soft elegance perfect for reading or quiet conversation.

The primary suite and marble bathroom can be located on the upper level, along with an exercise room, a second laundry, and numerous walk-in closets.

950 Tirrill Farms Road in Ladue. (Courtesy: Marcy Byrne, Janet McAfee Inc.)

The lower level contains its own kitchen and can serve as a gaming space, leading to the sprawling backyard and in-ground swimming pool and hot tub. There’s a four-car garage and even space to install an elevator.

See the full listing here.

Realtor: Marcy Byrne, Janet McAfee Inc.