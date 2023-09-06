LADUE, Mo. – Jim Wipke, superintendent of the Ladue School District, can’t imagine what the families of three teens killed in an early morning crash are going through. He spoke with the families Wednesday to offer condolences and let them know the district is ready to offer support.

The crash took the lives of three 15-year-old boys.

Investigators said it appeared the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve on Groby Road in University City. The three teens were students at Ladue Horton Watkins High School.

“Our hearts go out to the families,” Wipke said.

As of Wednesday, the district had not identified the students out of respect for their families. Wipke wants the school community to know grief counselors are available and the district’s crisis intervention team will be in place throughout the week.

“We are here to support our families, we are here to support the friends of those that have lost their lives, and we are doing whatever we can to provide support,” Wipke said.

The superintendent hopes anyone in the school community struggling over the loss will reach out to those offering support.

“We are doing whatever we can to provide support,” Wipke said. He said that support will continue for as long as it’s needed to make sure students are heard and have the opportunity to share their thoughts.

Following Wednesday’s tragedy, the district released this statement:

It is with profound sadness that we learned of the news that three of our high school students were involved in a fatal automobile accident this morning. While many details surrounding this heartbreaking incident remain unclear, we hold the families of our students in our thoughts. In response to this tragedy, grief counselors and our district crisis intervention team are in place to support our students and staff today and throughout the coming week, as the well-being of our students and staff remains our highest priority.