Lake of the Ozarks crowd member tests positive for COVID-19

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Remember that Lake of the Ozarks crowd over the Memorial Day Weekend? One of the people who was there later tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Camden County Health Department.

The Health Department says this person was possibly infectious and likely incubating the illness at the time they were at the lake.

Below is a list of places the person visited while visiting the Lake of the Ozarks area:

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Backwater Jacks: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool: 5:40 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Backwater Jacks 9:40 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Buffalo Wild Wings: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Shady Gators: 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. -7 p.m.

Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7 p.m.

The public who may have been in these places is asked to please monitor for symptoms:

fever

cough

shortness of breath

body aches

headache

nausea, vomiting

diarrhea

loss of taste or smell

If you develop symptoms, the Health Department asks for you to contact your physician, and isolate until test results are known and to stay home if you’re sick.

The Boone County Health Department and other local health departments are working to contact others.