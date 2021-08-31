Lake of the Ozarks to get first TV station

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo.– You will have a new option when it comes to watching television when you are at the Lake of the Ozarks and all it will cost you is an over-the-air antenna.

The FCC granted Viper Communications a license to operate on channel 32.

Ken Kuenzie, the President and Co-Owner of Viper Communications said in a statement, “We are extremely excited about bringing the first over the air broadcast TV station to the lake.”

There will be four different channels of programming including news, entertainment and there are plans for other channels as well.

The company hopes to have the TV station on the air by the end of the year.

Viper Communications currently owns a radio station in Lake of the Ozarks.

The TV station is also looking for local talent and you can apply. You can learn more here.