Lake St. Louis 16-year-old leaves American Idol, fans wonder about his progress

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Lake St. Louis teen was sent home from “American Idol,” but was frustrated his progress wasn’t televised to his growing number of fans. Social media helped others learn what happened.

According to Stltoday.com, 16-year-old Michael Gerow made it to the “Duets” round before being sent home. Fans first saw him on tv during the American Idol auditions round.

Gerow made it through the audition round, but said the next two rounds (genre and duets) were not televised.

“It leaves fans wondering where I went,” Gerow said. “I had to go to Instagram and tell people what happened.”

He said he thinks the producers should focus on a group of singers to consistently highlight, rather than broadcasting early auditions for some and then ignoring their performances in later rounds.

In the genre round, Gerow sang “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.

Gerow said the performance was quick, but he thinks he did okay.

In the Duets round, he was paired with Liv Grace Blue from California, and they performed “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi.

“It was just amazing — crazy good,” Gerow said. “Me and Liv seriously knocked it out of the park. It was one of the best performances I’ve ever done. After we completed it, I was sure I was going through.”

In the end, it was up to Katy Perry if Gerow would go home or not.

“She made it seem like she was going to send me through,” Gerow said. “Liv went through. I’ve had time to think about it. At the end of the day, I don’t think I could have done any better. It was the best performance it was gonna be. Everyone was extremely confused why I was sent home.”

Gerow said he thinks he may have been eliminated because the show could have had too many 16-year-olds or R&B singers/songwriters.

“I would have loved to have made it to the Showstoppers round. But having my audition air was such a blessing. I have no complaints,” he said.

Gerow is a junior at Christian High School in O’Fallon, Mo.

He just released his first official video for his song “Nice Boy,” which was filmed around St. Louis and St. Charles. He performed this for his “American Idol” audition.

Gerow also released two singles in 2020: “Not the Same” and “Broken.” He has an acoustic version of “Nice Boy” that he may release later.