LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Lake St. Louis man is behind bars in connection with sex crimes involving a child.

Prosecutors have charged Enrique White, 28, with five felonies in the case, including statutory rape, statutory sodomy, sexual abuse, child molestation and unlawful use of a weapon.

White is accused of multiple sexual assaults against a child, including one incident in which he reportedly threatened the victim with a weapon, according to the Lake St. Louis Police Department.

Lake St. Louis police received reports of sexual assault last weekend, and police believe there could be more victims. Based on preliminary reports, police believe White would contact victims through online dating apps like “Plenty of Fish,” “Meet Me,” and “BLK.” Investigators say White use various alias names and possibly used alcohol or drugs in attempts to incapacitate and sexually assault them.

The Lake St. Louis Police Department is asking other possible victims to contact their department at 636-625-801 if they have any further information tied to White or these crimes. White is jailed in St. Charles County on a $500,000 bond.