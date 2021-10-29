Lake St. Louis man charged in 2019 murder arrested in California

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Lake St. Louis man charged with first-degree murder in a 2019 shooting in Carbondale, Illinois, has been arrested nearly 2,000 miles away.

Police arrested Olando Terrel Sheron in Gardena, California, on Tuesday, WPSD-TV reported.

Sheron is accused of shooting and killing Keon Lavonte Cooper on Nov. 3, 2019.

Cooper was talking with three men in a parking lot when two of them opened fire and shot him, KFVS-TV reported. Police identified one of the men as Sheron, who allegedly fled the scene and prompted a nationwide search.

The Carbondale Police Department said it worked with federal and state investigators in Illinois and Missouri to find Sheron.

Investigators later learned that Sheron was evading arrest in Southern California.

He is currently being held in the Los Angeles County Jail, awaiting extradition to Illinois.

The two other suspects, Tyren Johnson of Sikeston and Thomas Evans Jr. of Cape Giraradeau were arrested days after the shooting. Evans Jr. was charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive while Johnson was charged with murder.