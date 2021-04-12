Lake St. Louis man charged with stabbing his sister

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a 19-year-old in the fatal stabbing of his sister.

Homicide detectives said 29-year-old Jamanda Gordon was stabbed to death Saturday night inside the front door of her north St. Louis home.

“I was just here Saturday in this same spot talking to her now she is gone,” Terria Johnson, a friend of the victim. “Jamanda was always there for everyone. She was my best friend. I could always call her. I can’t take it right now. This is sad, her own family member did this and I knew him.” 

According to St. Louis Police, the murder took place just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Floy Avenue, located in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Gordon’s neighbors said they heard a lot of screaming and called 911.

On Monday, prosecutors charged Ahmad Thirdkill of Lake St. Louis with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. Johnson said Thirdkill was the victim’s brother.

Gordon’s 3-year-old child was also in the home at the time but was unharmed. 

According to the probable cause statement, Gordon had numerous stab wounds to her chest, arms, and face.

Police searched the home and found Thirdkill hiding under a bed in the basement and said he had blood on his hands and lacerations.

Reportedly, Jamanda Gordon has just earned her master’s degree and was known for helping troubled youth.

Thirdkill is being held without bond. Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing.

Ahmad Thirdkill

