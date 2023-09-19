LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are investigating the death of a 72-year-old man found dead at a home on Rue Grand Drive Thursday afternoon. Joseph Liszewski is facing a first degree murder charge in connection to the incident. He is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Court documents state that a woman called 911 to tell police that something terrible had happened at the home. She received distressing text messages from Liszewski. When she went to check on him, she saw blood and guns all over the place. Liszewski told her that the victim stepped on a gun, and was just sleeping.

Liszewski told officers that “My dad hurt himself” when they arrived at the home. They found the victim in a bedroom. He had a gunshot wound to the left side of his face. There was blood on the bed and all around the bedroom. He was covered in a comforter, with a bloody pillow over his face.

Police placed Liszewski under arrest. He admitted several conflicting details during an interview at the Lake St. Louis Police Department. He first told officers that the victim stepped on a shotgun and was hit in the face. He later told police that he shot the victim with the shotgun during an argument.

Liszewski told police that he attempted to help the victim by washing his wounds and trying to stop the bleeding. He remained with the victim for several hours and says the victim told him not to call 911.

Police say Liszewski left the home at around 5:30 a.m. in the victim’s vehicle. He was spotted on video at the Ameristar Casino’s floor. Later, the victim’s ID and credit cards were found in his wallet.