LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A player with an In the Green scratchers ticket won the final top prize in that game. The winning ticket was purchased at the Perto-Mart on Hawk Ridge Trail in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. The $100,000 prize was claimed at the St. Louis regional office.

The In The Green game costs $5 to play and there is around a one in four chance of winning. There are still plenty of prizes worth $20,000 and less to win in this game. In fact, there are still around $3.3 million in unclaimed prizes remaining.