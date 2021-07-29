Lake St. Louis teen missing for months

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Lake St. Louis teen. Joleen Roberts, 14, was last seen on April 3, 2021. She is about 4’8″ tall and weighs around 104 lbs.

Police did not describe the circumstances of her disappearance. But, she has gone missing before.

In May 2020 an alert was posted to find her. She was found several days later. This time she has been missing for several months.

Anyone who has seen her should call O’Fallon Police at 1-636-240-3200 to 1-800-843-5678.