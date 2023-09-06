LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A Lake St. Louis woman died early Wednesday morning in a Lincoln County crash. Saraya Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m. by EMS personnel after her vehicle was found in a creek bed.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that Sanders was driving southbound on Route 47 north of Lindsay Road at around 11:40 p.m. She crossed the center of the road and overcorrected, hitting a guardrail, which sent her Nissan Altima airborne.

The vehicle landed upside down in a creek. First responders were called to the scene and eventually pronounced Sanders deceased.