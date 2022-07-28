Brentwood Building Supply workers make a “SOS” sign

ROCK HILL, Mo. – Deer Creek is overflowing with water near the Trainwreck Saloon along Manchester Road. This is after several inches of rain fell in under an hour across the St. Louis area. This caused flash flooding in spots across the region.

Bi-State busses are stuck on a nearby road because high water is covering most of the roads in the area. Their main depot is now down the road that has transformed into a lake. The water appears to be around six feet high.

The industrial area is home to several businesses. Brentwood Building Supply is sending a signal to Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter. Workers have spelled out “SOS” with some cinderblocks in the parking lot. Lumber from the business has spilled out into the high water.