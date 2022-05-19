ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport expects to be busy this summer during the peak travel season. So, the airport is looking for more workers.

They’re holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday on the lower level of Terminal One/Concourse B across from the Starbucks. This fair will give applicants the chance to meet airport authority employees, discover career opportunities, and learn how to apply for jobs at the City of St. Louis Airport Authority.

The airport tells applicants to keep in mind that there is a limited number of computers available to apply online. Applicants will receive complimentary parking in Terminal One’s garage.

Questions can be directed to the City of St. Louis Airport Authority’s Human Resources Department staff at (314) 890-1329 or (314) 890-1335.