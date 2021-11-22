Lambert expects Thanksgiving travel to be near 2019 levels

ST. LOUIS – Holiday travel is upon us, and St. Louis Lambert International Airport expects passenger traffic to increase.

The airport said they expect the number of travelers to be near or above pre-COVID numbers over the course of the next 11 days, closer to their 2019 levels.

So what does that mean for you?

Make sure you plan ahead for increased traffic in and around the airport

Give yourself extra time and arrive 90 minutes prior to your flight

You’ve got to check in, then go through security – so remember, no liquids and make sure to take out your electronics

Keep up to date with traffic, and check out Missouri Department of Transportation’s website to see if there are any road construction projects on your route to the airport

Masks are mandatory in the airport and on airplanes, and TSA has doubled fines for passengers who refuse to wear a mask

For international travel, fully vaccinated travelers will still need to complete pre-departure testing within 3 days before departure to the U.S. and show proof of a negative COVID test

Unvaccinated travelers returning to the United States will need to test within one day of departure and will be required to test again upon arrival.

The busiest days are projected to be Tuesday (17,040), Wednesday (17,391), and Sunday (18,332).