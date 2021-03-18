Lambert International Airport debuts 2 new firefighting vehicles

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport’s (STL) fire department released photos of their news rescue vehicles earlier this week.

The new vehicles include a Smeal 110’ hook and ladder with a basket. The second is a high-tech aircraft rescue and firefighting truck called a Rosenbauer 3000 Panther.

STL said the rescue vehicles will become an important part of the city’s fire department presence.

“The addition of these two vehicles to the airport’s fleet of rescue vehicles allow us to expand STL’s ability to keep the public safe during any potential airport emergency,” Battalion Chief Steve Simpson of the St. Louis Fire Department said. “These vehicles give our firefighters assigned to STL the most up-to-date and best firefighting tools available.”

The hook and ladder was built with a 100-foot rear mount platform. It has a full 180 degree horizontal sweep of any area and will provide fire fighters 2,000 gallons of water per minute.

The Panther has a 360-degree forward-looking infrared camera system to investigate any emergency situation. It holds 3,000 gallons of water and stores 700 lbs. of Purple K (a dry chemical extinguishing agent) and 500 lbs. of Halotron (fire extinguishing agent).

The Smeal 110’ hook and ladder was built in Snyder, Nebraska, while the Rosenbauer 3000 Panther was put together in Lyon, South Dakota.

Both of the firefighting trucks were delivered to STL in February.