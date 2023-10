ST. LOUIS – The airlines at St. Louis Lambert International Airport agree to help fund more airport improvements.

They’ll build a new ‘central utility plant’ that powers Terminal One. Most of it dates back to 1956, when the terminal opened.

The airport is planning to build a new de-icing pad. The project will also move the airfield maintenance operations and tear down the vacant air National Guard buildings. All the work is expected to cost $331 million.