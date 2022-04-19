ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport announced Tuesday it will no longer enforce the federal mask mandate.

This comes after the Transportation Security Administration announced that it is no longer enforcing a mask mandate for travel after a federal judge struck down the mandate extension on Monday.

Lambert said face masks are no longer required for passengers, visitors, or employees at the airport. But, the CDC still recommends people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

Anyone traveling should check with their airlines and destinations for rules regarding face masks. Delta, Southwest, American, and AlaskanAirlines took to Twitter Monday – saying masks are now optional for both customers and employees.

Traveler Dennis Kiefer still has a mask in his bag just in case the rules change again.

“I’m not going to be a rebel or anything like that, and I don’t want to be a problem. But I have it if I need it. If I don’t need it, and I’m not told I need to wear it, I won’t wear it,” Kiefer said.

Meanwhile, Metro Transit also said it will no longer require face coverings in a statement released Monday:

On April 18, 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) rescinded its order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at public transportation hubs. While Metro Transit encourages CDC recommendations for masking, it will no longer require face coverings or enforce mask-wearing on the system. This does not preclude employees or passengers from the optional use of wearing masks.