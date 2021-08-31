Lambert’s first Honor Flight since March 2020 takes off today

ST. LOUIS – Honor Flights are resuming from St. Louis Lambert International Airport for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The honor flights were taking off out of Lambert’s east terminal Tuesday morning.

58 veterans along with their guardians went on the flight. There are veterans on this flight from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. They will visit memorials for all three of those wars in DC, the Iwo Jima memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery. While at Arlington, four of the veterans from this flight will take part in laying a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

Jim Brown served in the Navy in Vietnam and is one of the four veterans who will lay the wreath at Arlington.

“Well not everybody gets to do it. So I’m being singled out to get in there and to help do it. It’s quite an honor,” Brown said.

This is the first Honor Flight to leave Lambert since March 2020. Honor Flights nationwide resumed a couple of weeks ago.

Organizers chartered an entire Southwest plane for this flight in order to accommodate the increased number of veterans interested in going. Usually there are about 22 veterans who make the trip at one time.