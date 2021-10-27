Landlord wants Reign Restaurant to pay over $130k in damages

ST. LOUIS – A landlord asked a judge to evict its tenant, Reign Restaurant, and make the club owner pay more than $130,000 in damages.

The Post-Dispatch reported Copia Acquisition LLC filed suit against the Washington Avenue nightclub last October saying it had failed to pay rent for several months. Reign disputed the claim and continued operating until it was eventually shut down by the city earlier this month following a series of shootings nearby.

Reign has to be out of the building by the end of the month, but the landlord’s lawyer said “we want the property and we want our damages.”