JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people who bought tickets to a Missouri Lantern Festival that never happened will have their money refunded.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office announced it reached a settlement with a company called Happy Fun Events, LLC and its owners Owen Spencer Hunn, and Martha Hunn.

The Nunns planned different “Lantern Fest” events around the country, including one near St. Louis in November 2018. The event was rescheduled and then canceled.

A lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s office in 2019 said thousands of people bought tickets to the event, meaning more than $2300,000 for the Hunns. It also showed money was never refunded to ticketholders.

The Attorney General’s office announced that the defendants agreed to settle the case, including fines, court costs, and full restitution for people who have not yet received refunds.

Ticketholders will recieve an email from the state in the next few weeks with information about how refunds will be issued. It will come from LanternFestSettlement@ago.mo.gov.

A different company recently advertised a similar festival in the Lawrence, Kan. area.

FOX4 investigated and determined the company never applied for a permit to hold the event. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also said that the paper lanterns used at the events are illegal in the county.

Deputies said they never found evidence that the lantern festival had taken place.