ST. LOUIS — Crews were out on the Mississippi River this morning trying to free a yacht that got stuck just south of the McKinley Bridge. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene about 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, two people on board the boat were safely brought ashore by the marine rescue task force. The salvage company says the boat hit a wing dam in the river. The boat started to take on water after it hit the rocks.

The obstacle that the boat hit was put there on purpose. Rocks are submerged near the shore to reduce silt and keep the channel flowing faster. They are put in the water to reduce the amount of dredging required to keep the water navigable.