ST. LOUIS – Tens of thousands are expected to pack Busch Stadium on Thursday and Friday to enjoy a show from county music star Morgan Wallen.

Wallen is set to perform back-to-back nights at Busch Stadium. Gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are also set to perform in both shows.

Due to the timing of the event, rush-hour commutes around St. Louis might be a little busier than usual. MoDOT projects traffic could be similar to that of a Cardinals game, but perhaps backed up on highways and busy streets a little earlier than usual. Traffic fo a recent Morgan Wallen show in Mississippi might be an indicator of what to expect.

Check FOX 2's traffic map for real-time updates.

Wallen, who has earned several country music and billboards awards, is performing 62 shows at 29 venues as part of his "One Night At A Time Tour" this year.