COLUMBIA, Ill. — Monroe County Emergency Management, and all first responding agencies there will conduct what they call a full-scale training exercise. It is going on from eight until noon.

The training will take place in the northwest section of Columbia. They will be at the city park on Evergreen Lane, Columbia Middle School, Sand Bank Road, D-D Road, and Bluff Road.

You might hear some loud noises, including pyrotechnics. Police are saying not to worry about the increased number of emergency personnel in these areas.