RIVERVIEW, Mo. — St. Louis County Police School Resources Officers, contracted by Riverview Gardens School District, were on hand today when a fight broke out between 10-15 students. The officers intervened, back up officers were summoned, and the fight was broken up.

About 10 juveniles were arrested and police plan to ask St. Louis County Family Court to charge them for violations ranging from peace disturbance to assault. They expect 8-10 of them will be charged.

One juvenile victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The fight was brought under control and the school is back to normal.

This letter was sent home to parents today

Dear Riverview Gardens High School Parents, On the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 12, several fights between scholars broke out on the Riverview Gardens High School campus. Fighting and acts of violence are not acceptable. To help ensure that peace and order were restored, the Safety and Security team enlisted the help of local police officials. Officers from St. Louis County Police and from the Village of Riverview responded to the scene to help stop the fighting and to help maintain a safe campus. As a result of the fighting, the RGHS campus went into shelter-in-place protocols. Scholars were prevented from changing classes to prevent movement and limit the potential for additional fighting. Due to the fighting, dismissal at the High School may be delayed as law enforcement and RGHS security personnel limit the amount of traffic on the campus. RGSD is committed to protecting the health and safety of our community. Fighting and acts of violence cannot be tolerated. Any scholar involved in the fighting will be disciplined in accordance with District policy. Scholars engaged in fighting and/or assault are subject to short- and long-term suspension, as well as expulsion (Policy JG-R1). Parents, we ask you to remind your children that fighting is dangerous and could result in serious consequences from the school district and/or local law enforcement. We thank our law enforcement partners, as well as the scholars and staff who maintained order and control during this unfortunate situation. Regards,

Ishmael Sistrunk Executive

​​​​​​​Director of Communications MISSION