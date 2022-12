ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters battle a house fire on West Florissant Avenue and De Soto Avenue in north St. Louis.

It is unclear how it began at this point, although the building is presumed to have been abandoned for some time, according to a battalion chief who is inspecting the neighborhood and speaking with residents.

There have been no reported casualties, but firemen are still working to put out the fire. The fire’s origin is still being investigated.